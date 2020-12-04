Here is why Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.17%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), which is $50.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $49.86 after opening rate of $48.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.60 before closing at $49.29.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Nutrien Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Carbon Program to Drive Sustainability in Agriculture. New End-to-end Carbon Program Offers Growers Incentives to Use Climate-Smart Practices within Nutrien’s Commercial Sustainability Offering. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.48 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $23.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was 5.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging 1.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.85 and $50.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 905228 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 2.88%, having the revenues showcasing 32.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.05B, as it employees total of 22300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.65, with a change in the price was noted +16.74. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of +49.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,536,671 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nutrien Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.93%, alongside a boost of 5.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.00% during last recorded quarter.