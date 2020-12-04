Here is why Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.61%

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is priced at $6.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.98 and reached a high price of $6.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.90. The stock touched a low price of $6.48.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Himax Ultralow Power WE-I Plus Endpoint AI Development Board available at SparkFun to enable AI everywhere. Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its WE-I Plus EVB, an Endpoint AI Development Board that incorporates Himax’s ultralow power HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and HM0360 always-on image sensor, is now available at SparkFun, a specialized online retail store which caters to diverse demands from developers for Endpoint AI deployment. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 12/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.73 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was 193.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 276.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2465104 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 144.74%, having the revenues showcasing 88.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 937.57M, as it employees total of 1975 workers.

Analysts verdict on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.74. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +72.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,118,374 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Himax Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 144.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.08%, alongside a boost of 193.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.70% during last recorded quarter.