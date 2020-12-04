Here is why Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.90%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), which is $45.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $51.08 after opening rate of $50.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.96 before closing at $53.60.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Dada Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced the pricing of its underwritten follow-on offering of 9,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing four ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$50.00 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,350,000 additional ADSs from the Company. The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -26.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.60 and $61.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8589350 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 182.74%, having the revenues showcasing 86.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.29B, as it employees total of 2149 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.47, with a change in the price was noted +18.53. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +69.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,233,424 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dada Nexus Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 182.74%. The shares increased approximately by -20.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.28% during last recorded quarter.