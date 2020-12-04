Gear up for the change! Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has hit the volume of 3127383

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), which is $10.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.95 after opening rate of $10.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.40 before closing at $10.83.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Lithium Americas Announces Closing of US$100M ATM Offering. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the US$100 million at-the-market equity offering (the “ATM Program”) announced on October 20, 2020. In connection with the ATM Program, the Company issued a total of 9,266,587 common shares from treasury for gross proceeds of approximately US$100 million. You can read further details here

Lithium Americas Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.97 on 10/05/20, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) full year performance was 258.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lithium Americas Corp. shares are logging -38.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 443.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $16.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3127383 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) recorded performance in the market was 229.02%, having the revenues showcasing 44.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 954.68M, as it employees total of 321 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.26, with a change in the price was noted +5.34. In a similar fashion, Lithium Americas Corp. posted a movement of +104.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,800,727 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lithium Americas Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 229.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.18%, alongside a boost of 258.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.26% during last recorded quarter.