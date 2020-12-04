Gear up for the change! Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has hit the volume of 9314868

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lemonade Inc. (LMND), which is $80.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $83.17 after opening rate of $66.99 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.92 before closing at $66.83.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Lemonade Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its third quarter 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q3 2020 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lemonade Inc. shares are logging -16.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.11 and $96.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9314868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) recorded performance in the market was 15.76%, having the revenues showcasing 58.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.13B, as it employees total of 459 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Lemonade Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.21. In a similar fashion, Lemonade Inc. posted a movement of +5.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,280,216 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lemonade Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.76%. The shares increased approximately by 17.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.08% during last recorded quarter.