Gear up for the change! Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has hit the volume of 4238975

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). It is currently valued at $4.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.82, after setting-off with the price of $4.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.14.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Ebang International Holdings Inc. Acquires Exclusive Authorization of Patent Technology in Korea. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019*, announced that the Company has entered into a technology license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Circle Line International Limited (“CL”) on November 27, 2020 to obtain CL’s exclusive license of its proprietary patent, Korean Patent Reg. No. 10-2137956, in Korea. Pursuant to the Agreement, CL grants the Company exclusive right to use the patent in Korea and export the product from Korea to other countries. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -69.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4238975 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -7.60%, having the revenues showcasing -33.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.97M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.15, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -2.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,100,977 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.60%. The shares increased approximately by -10.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.72% during last recorded quarter.