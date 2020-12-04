Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Quarterly Performance is 48.39%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). It is currently valued at $1.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.38, after setting-off with the price of $1.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.17.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Foresight to Showcase Its Mass Screening COVID-19 Symptom Detection Solution in the United Arab Emirates. The solution will be presented at the GITEX Future Stars 2020 conference in Dubai . You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9500 on 06/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.4610 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was 22.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -30.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2772978 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 30.78%, having the revenues showcasing 48.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.55M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0881, with a change in the price was noted -0.1700. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -11.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,046,953 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.64%, alongside a boost of 22.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.39% during last recorded quarter.