Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) market price of $4.09 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN). It is currently valued at $4.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.76, after setting-off with the price of $3.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.70.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Evogene Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Evogene Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.30 on 09/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) full year performance was 176.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evogene Ltd. shares are logging -22.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 445.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1048521 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) recorded performance in the market was 143.42%, having the revenues showcasing 65.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.63M, as it employees total of 143 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evogene Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.53, with a change in the price was noted +2.94. In a similar fashion, Evogene Ltd. posted a movement of +282.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 831,888 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Evogene Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 143.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 205.79%, alongside a boost of 176.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.18% during last recorded quarter.