Domo Inc. (DOMO) is on the roll with an average volume of 461.82K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Domo Inc. (DOMO) was valued at $38.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $37.74 while reaching the peak value of $39.165 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.11. The stock current value is $43.97.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Domo to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for December 8, 2020 at 12:05pm ET. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.25 on 09/04/20, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was 95.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -6.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 476.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.62 and $47.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1402552 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was 76.15%, having the revenues showcasing 2.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 802 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.42, with a change in the price was noted +9.43. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +27.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 467,748 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Domo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.86%, alongside a boost of 95.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.63% during last recorded quarter.