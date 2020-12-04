Do Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) beta value of 4.17 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), which is $14.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.72 after opening rate of $13.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.21 before closing at $13.47.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Ruten Japan Christmas Shopping 2020 Top Picks Starts today. TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ — Ruten Japan launched the 2020 Christmas Special Shopping Event today (12/01), featuring a wide variety of Japanese limited brand products. From Christmas decorations to various gift boxes, Ruten recommends 60 million Japanese items to their worldwide members from designated 13 countries and regions. Ruten customers still get to enjoy the free international shipping fee if purchasing over US$50 dollars. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Ovintiv Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.00 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) full year performance was -33.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ovintiv Inc. shares are logging -42.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 586.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $25.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) recorded performance in the market was -42.56%, having the revenues showcasing 29.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.47B, as it employees total of 2571 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Ovintiv Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.48, with a change in the price was noted +4.09. In a similar fashion, Ovintiv Inc. posted a movement of +39.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,376,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OVV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.16%, alongside a downfall of -33.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.15% during last recorded quarter.