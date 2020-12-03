Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 9.59M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), which is $16.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.50 after opening rate of $16.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.18 before closing at $16.78.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,750,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$10.50 per ADS, for a total gross offering size of US$616.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) today under the ticker symbol “YSG.” The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -23.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.00 and $21.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3830411 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was -13.04%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.21B, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.04%. The shares -6.71% in the 7-day charts.