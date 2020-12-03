Why is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) down -20.79% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) was valued at $12.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.76 while reaching the peak value of $13.8399 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.55. The stock current value is $13.49.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, FDA Approves HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the Treatment of Nighttime Sleep Disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances associated with Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS). SMS is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder, a defining feature of which is an “inverted” circadian rhythm, making it extremely difficult for patients with SMS to sleep during the night. HETLIOZ® is the first FDA-approved medication for patients with SMS. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.96 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $7.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) full year performance was -20.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -24.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.12 and $17.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1093002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) recorded performance in the market was -17.79%, having the revenues showcasing 29.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 719.96M, as it employees total of 284 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.95, with a change in the price was noted +2.13. In a similar fashion, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +18.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 559,768 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.51%, alongside a downfall of -20.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.09% during last recorded quarter.