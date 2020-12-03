UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) market price of $5.62 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) was valued at $5.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.35 while reaching the peak value of $5.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.28. The stock current value is $5.62.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, UP Fintech Tops 1 Million Customer Accounts. UP Fintech Holding Limited (with all of its subsidiaries, referred to as “UP Fintech” or the “Company”, known as Tiger Brokers in Asia) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, recently announced that it opened its one millionth customer account. Since launching its flagship APP, Tiger Trade, six years ago, the firm has invested heavily in innovation and now enables clients to trade securities across multiple global markets that span the U.S., China, Southeast Asia, and Europe. UP Fintech also reached the million-account milestone faster than any other online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, attesting to the value the firm delivers to its clients as well as its reputation in the market as a fintech leader. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.60 on 07/09/20, with the lowest value was $2.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was 61.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -26.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1201078 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was 52.68%, having the revenues showcasing 6.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 814.19M, as it employees total of 217 workers.

Specialists analysis on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.32, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of -0.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,103,790 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.92%, alongside a boost of 61.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.07% during last recorded quarter.