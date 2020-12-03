Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tredegar Corporation (TG) was up 29.86%

At the end of the latest market close, Tredegar Corporation (TG) was valued at $16.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.13 while reaching the peak value of $22.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.30. The stock current value is $21.55.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Tredegar Board Declares Special Dividend of $5.97 Per Share. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) announced today that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $200 million or $5.97 per share on the company’s common stock (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend is payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020. You can read further details here

Tredegar Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.52 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $11.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) full year performance was 1.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tredegar Corporation shares are logging -8.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.31 and $23.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1917091 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tredegar Corporation (TG) recorded performance in the market was -3.58%, having the revenues showcasing 23.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 731.62M, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tredegar Corporation (TG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tredegar Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.22, with a change in the price was noted +6.68. In a similar fashion, Tredegar Corporation posted a movement of +44.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 110,810 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TG is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Raw Stochastic average of Tredegar Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tredegar Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.58%, alongside a boost of 1.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.28% during last recorded quarter.