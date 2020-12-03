Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Niu Technologies (NIU) was up 4.78%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Niu Technologies (NIU). It is currently valued at $29.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.77, after setting-off with the price of $26.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $26.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.24.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions. Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced changes to its board of directors (the “Board”) and committees of the Board. Ms. Jenny Hong Wei Lee has resigned as an independent director from the Board and as the chairperson of the compensation committee of the Board. Ms. Jenny Hong Wei Lee’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. You can read further details here

Niu Technologies had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.44 on 11/13/20, with the lowest value was $6.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Niu Technologies (NIU) full year performance was 251.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Niu Technologies shares are logging -20.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 386.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $37.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2274030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Niu Technologies (NIU) recorded performance in the market was 246.89%, having the revenues showcasing 41.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 521 workers.

Analysts verdict on Niu Technologies (NIU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.03, with a change in the price was noted +8.40. In a similar fashion, Niu Technologies posted a movement of +39.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,452,041 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIU is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Niu Technologies (NIU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Niu Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 246.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 151.83%, alongside a boost of 251.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.78% during last recorded quarter.