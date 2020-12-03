Recent Change of 3.76% in the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is priced at $4.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.80 and reached a high price of $4.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.79. The stock touched a low price of $4.78.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, BBVA sells U.S. subsidiary to PNC for $11.6 billion. BBVA has agreed to sell to PNC its subsidiary in the U.S. for $11.6 billion (€9.7 billion1) in cash, an amount that represents 19.7 times the unit’s 2019 earnings2, and that is almost 50% of BBVA’s current market capitalization, creating significant value for shareholders. The transaction will have a positive impact on BBVA’s fully loaded CET1 ratio of c.300 basis points, or €8.5 billion of CET1 generation. You can read further details here

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.80 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $2.49 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) full year performance was -3.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares are logging -14.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.49 and $5.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11946879 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) recorded performance in the market was -10.93%, having the revenues showcasing 77.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.01B, as it employees total of 124110 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. posted a movement of +40.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,013,825 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBVA is recording 1.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.65.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.91%, alongside a downfall of -3.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.50% during last recorded quarter.