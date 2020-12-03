Reason’s why Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $2.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA). It is currently valued at $1.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.07, after setting-off with the price of $1.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.70.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Yatra Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Yatra Online, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, announced today that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price continued listing requirement. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Yatra Online Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8200 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.5427 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) full year performance was -43.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatra Online Inc. shares are logging -49.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 257.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1839358 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) recorded performance in the market was -38.41%, having the revenues showcasing 185.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.78M, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatra Online Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8957, with a change in the price was noted +1.1995. In a similar fashion, Yatra Online Inc. posted a movement of +161.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 695,249 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YTRA is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yatra Online Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yatra Online Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.20%, alongside a downfall of -43.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 92.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 185.71% during last recorded quarter.