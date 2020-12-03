Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.27

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), which is $2.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.53 after opening rate of $2.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.46 before closing at $2.50.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Phoenix New Media Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$1.3712 per ADS. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China (“Phoenix New Media”, “ifeng” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of US$0.1714 per ordinary share, equivalent to US$1.3712 per American depositary share (“ADS”), totaling approximately US$100 million, payable on December 22, 2020 to holders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares at the close of business on December 4, 2020 (the “Record Date”). You can read further details here

Phoenix New Media Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.65 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) full year performance was 34.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix New Media Limited shares are logging 103.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 368.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 791958 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) recorded performance in the market was 27.55%, having the revenues showcasing 65.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.31M, as it employees total of 1689 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, Phoenix New Media Limited posted a movement of +46.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 723,780 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FENG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Phoenix New Media Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.19%, alongside a boost of 34.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.56% during last recorded quarter.