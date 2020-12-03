New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) market price of $157.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It is currently valued at $157.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $161.79, after setting-off with the price of $161.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $156.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $161.77.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, New Oriental Announces Pricing of Global Offering. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced the pricing of the global offering of 8,510,000 new common shares (the “Offer Shares”) which comprises an International Offering and a Hong Kong Public Offering (each defined in the prospectus of the Company dated October 29, 2020, or the “Prospectus”, and collectively, the “Global Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$1,190.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of one common share of the Company with par value of US$0.01 each (“Share”) per NYSE-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$153.45 per ADS (based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7548 to US$1.00). The Company has set the Offer Price by taking into consideration, among other factors, including the closing price of the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange on November 2, 2020 (the latest trading day before pricing). Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”), the Offer Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on November 9, 2020 (the “Listing Date”) under the stock code “9901.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $184.60 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $102.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was 31.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -14.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $102.01 and $184.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1294425 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was 30.28%, having the revenues showcasing 2.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.92B, as it employees total of 69438 workers.

The Analysts eye on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 155.43, with a change in the price was noted +13.66. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 998,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical rundown of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.24%.

Considering, the past performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.97%, alongside a boost of 31.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.89% during last recorded quarter.