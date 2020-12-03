My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 188.01K

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is priced at $1.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.21 and reached a high price of $1.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.12. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, MySize Partners With UniformMarket, Expanding Availability Among Workwear Brands. The partnership will see MySizeID’s tech made available to UniformMarket’s 8M+ shoppers. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8300 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -62.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -73.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2641898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -61.70%, having the revenues showcasing 20.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.19M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Specialists analysis on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1165, with a change in the price was noted +0.1200. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +10.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 367,506 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.79%, alongside a downfall of -62.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.95% during last recorded quarter.