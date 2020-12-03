Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.22M in the recent 3 months

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is priced at $4.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.25 and reached a high price of $2.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.36. The stock touched a low price of $2.15.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, LIZHI INC. Enters In-Car Audio Collaboration with Xpeng Motors. LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with Xpeng Motors, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into Xpeng Motors’ in-car intelligent operating system. The product has been launched in this week. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lizhi Inc. shares are logging -71.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $15.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 63020020 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) recorded performance in the market was -79.71%, having the revenues showcasing -41.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.52M, as it employees total of 641 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lizhi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted -2.71. In a similar fashion, Lizhi Inc. posted a movement of -39.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,914,550 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIZI is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Lizhi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Lizhi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.71%. The shares increased approximately by -4.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.00% during last recorded quarter.