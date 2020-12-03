KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.88

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is priced at $2.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.68 and reached a high price of $2.8101, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.75. The stock touched a low price of $2.67.

Recently in News on September 24, 2020, KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2020 Financial Results. KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.45 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 22.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -35.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1347843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 38.99%, having the revenues showcasing 36.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.98M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of +20.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 315,650 in trading volumes.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KBS Fashion Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.49%, alongside a boost of 22.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.14% during last recorded quarter.