Here is why Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recent weekly performance of -3.67% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It is currently valued at $0.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.61, after setting-off with the price of $0.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5306 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, EMG Signed an Exclusive Contract with Beijing Sinotrans To Develop the Urban Distribution Service Platform of Beijing Sinotrans. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced that eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”) and Beijing Sinotrans Transportation Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Sinotrans”), a subsidiary of Sinotrans, which is China’s largest comprehensive logistics company, engaged in a cooperation agreement that EMG will build an urban distribution service platform for Beijing Sinotrans to improve the management of its logistics operations and optimize the efficiency of its enterprise operations with intelligent geographic location services. Luokung has engaged in a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of EMG and announced that the two parties are currently in the process of closing the transaction. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was -56.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -66.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $1.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1009232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was -64.54%, having the revenues showcasing 37.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.32M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

The Analysts eye on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5255, with a change in the price was noted -0.2120. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of -26.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,275,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Technical rundown of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.44%, alongside a downfall of -56.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.95% during last recorded quarter.