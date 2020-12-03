Here is why Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) recent weekly performance of -6.25% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) was valued at $9.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.69 while reaching the peak value of $9.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.45. The stock current value is $8.60.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Golar LNG Limited Successfully Prices Public Follow-On Offering of its Common Shares. Hamilton, Bermuda – December 3, 2020 – Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $8.75 per share. The Company granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 common shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially repay the Term Loan facility, to repay the Margin Loan Facility in full and to use any remaining funds for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, capital expenditures, repaying other indebtedness, funding working capital or investments. The Offering is scheduled to close on December 7, 2020. You can read further details here

Golar LNG Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.24 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $4.54 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) full year performance was -25.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golar LNG Limited shares are logging -43.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.54 and $15.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2328788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) recorded performance in the market was -34.07%, having the revenues showcasing -9.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 948.19M, as it employees total of 1647 workers.

The Analysts eye on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Golar LNG Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, Golar LNG Limited posted a movement of +28.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,646,928 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLNG is recording 2.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.12.

Technical rundown of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of Golar LNG Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Golar LNG Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.24%, alongside a downfall of -25.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.77% during last recorded quarter.