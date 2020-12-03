First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 5.30%: What to Expect?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $11.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.11 and reached a high price of $11.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.03. The stock touched a low price of $10.87.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA. First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announced today that its Mexican subsidiary Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”) has now been provided with written reasons for the decision made on September 23, 2020 by the Mexican Federal Court on Administrative Matters (“Federal Court”), nullifying the Advance Pricing Agreement (“APA”) concluded in 2012 between PEM and the Mexican tax authority, Servicio de Administracion Tributaria (“SAT”). You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.57 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $4.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -0.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -22.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.17 and $14.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4057871 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -8.32%, having the revenues showcasing -2.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.49B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.28, with a change in the price was noted +1.07. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +10.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,720,825 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.63%, alongside a downfall of -0.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.68% during last recorded quarter.