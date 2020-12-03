Do Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), which is $62.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.65 after opening rate of $61.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.38 before closing at $65.72.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Syneos Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock. Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (the “Company” or “Syneos Health”), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and Advent International Corporation of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $61.90 per share. Syneos Health is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Syneos Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.25 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $30.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) full year performance was 14.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syneos Health Inc. shares are logging -15.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.02 and $74.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3366159 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) recorded performance in the market was 4.99%, having the revenues showcasing -0.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.41B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Syneos Health Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.11, with a change in the price was noted +6.15. In a similar fashion, Syneos Health Inc. posted a movement of +10.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 673,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYNH is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Syneos Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Syneos Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.39%, alongside a boost of 14.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.89% during last recorded quarter.