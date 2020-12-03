Do Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) beta value of 2.07 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) was valued at $4.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.07 while reaching the peak value of $4.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.97. The stock current value is $4.12.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Accuray and DHL Supply Chain establish global service logistics platform to support delivery of advanced cancer treatment technology. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) and DHL Supply Chain announced today they have entered into a global service parts logistics partnership that will further strengthen the Accuray aftermarket supply chain and expand the company’s high quality customer service globally. The goal of the agreement is to provide medical care teams with continual access to the radiotherapy technologies they need to deliver shorter, personalized and effective treatments to patients with cancerous or benign tumors, or neurologic disorders. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Accuray Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.70 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) full year performance was 47.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Accuray Incorporated shares are logging -12.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1054363 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) recorded performance in the market was 46.10%, having the revenues showcasing 79.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 381.35M, as it employees total of 932 workers.

Analysts verdict on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Accuray Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Accuray Incorporated posted a movement of +100.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,627 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARAY is recording 2.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.57.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Accuray Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Accuray Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.85%, alongside a boost of 47.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.13% during last recorded quarter.