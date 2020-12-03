Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Quarterly Performance is 91.53%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) was valued at $4.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.17 while reaching the peak value of $4.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.10. The stock current value is $4.52.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Corporación América Airports Announces Agreement to Extend for 10-Years Until 2038 the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 Concession. Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”), the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that at a signing ceremony that took place at the office of the President of the Republic of Argentina Dr. Alberto Fernandez, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (“AA2000”) represented by its Chairman Martín Eurnekian and the Organismo Regulador del Sistema Nacional de Aeropuertos (“ORSNA”) represented by its Chairman Carlos Pedro Lugones Aignasse signed an agreement to extend the AA2000 concession (the “Concession Agreement Extension”) for a ten-year period from 2028 to 2038, as provided for under the existing concession agreement. This extension is part of an agreement entered by AA2000 and ORSNA with an aim to mitigate the impact of COVID19 in its operations and further includes the commitment by AA2000 of incremental capital expenditures of approximately US$500 million to be undertaken between 2022 and 2027 for expansion projects. The Concession Agreement Extension is subject to the issuance of a Presidential Decree as is customary in processes like this one. You can read further details here

Corporacion America Airports S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.50 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) full year performance was 12.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares are logging -30.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2590677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) recorded performance in the market was -24.67%, having the revenues showcasing 91.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 691.61M, as it employees total of 6299 workers.

Specialists analysis on Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Corporacion America Airports S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.00. In a similar fashion, Corporacion America Airports S.A. posted a movement of +79.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,222 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAAP is recording 1.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Trends and Technical analysis: Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Corporacion America Airports S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.65%, alongside a boost of 12.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 42.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 141.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.53% during last recorded quarter.