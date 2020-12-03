Citigroup Inc. (C) is on the roll with an average volume of 27.63M in the recent 3 months

Citigroup Inc. (C) is priced at $56.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $55.36 and reached a high price of $57.415, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $57.20. The stock touched a low price of $55.25.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. – C. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) between January 15, 2016 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Citigroup investors under the federal securities laws. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Citigroup Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.11 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $32.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Citigroup Inc. (C) full year performance was -22.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citigroup Inc. shares are logging -31.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.00 and $83.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3901057 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citigroup Inc. (C) recorded performance in the market was -28.40%, having the revenues showcasing 10.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.91B, as it employees total of 209000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Citigroup Inc. (C)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Citigroup Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.46, with a change in the price was noted +6.73. In a similar fashion, Citigroup Inc. posted a movement of +13.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,954,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for C is recording 1.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: Citigroup Inc. (C)

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.79%, alongside a downfall of -22.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.11% during last recorded quarter.