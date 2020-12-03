Boiling and ready to burst as Weidai Ltd. (WEI) last month performance was -6.51%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It is currently valued at $1.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.71, after setting-off with the price of $1.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.74.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Weidai Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2020. – Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 9 Baiyun Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (local time).

Weidai Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.4900 on 10/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.7300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/19/20.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) full year performance was -68.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weidai Ltd. shares are logging -72.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $5.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1960377 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) recorded performance in the market was -49.20%, having the revenues showcasing 32.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.85M, as it employees total of 6970 workers.

The Analysts eye on Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Weidai Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3412, with a change in the price was noted +0.3150. In a similar fashion, Weidai Ltd. posted a movement of +24.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,483,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Weidai Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.36%, alongside a downfall of -68.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.77% during last recorded quarter.