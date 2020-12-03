Boiling and ready to burst as Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) last month performance was 103.81%

At the end of the latest market close, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) was valued at $1.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $1.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.32. The stock current value is $1.40.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Titan Medical Reports Third Quarter Financial Results. Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by the Company’s improved cash position, which, as of September 30, 2020, reflects a positive difference of approximately $24 million compared to its cash position at December 31, 2019. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.1221 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was 118.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -20.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1046.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $1.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2825027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was 182.83%, having the revenues showcasing 68.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.06M.

Analysts verdict on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7918, with a change in the price was noted +0.5920. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of +73.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 919,080 in trading volumes.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 182.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.83%, alongside a boost of 118.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 72.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.67% during last recorded quarter.