Analysts Mean recommendation for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), which is $24.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.48 after opening rate of $23.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.13 before closing at $26.57.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 12 million shares of its common stock by certain institutional shareholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), which is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $301.8 million. Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.8 million additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.38 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $7.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) full year performance was 26.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are logging -13.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.09 and $28.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5271023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recorded performance in the market was 29.39%, having the revenues showcasing 13.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.84B, as it employees total of 4020 workers.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.16, with a change in the price was noted +6.40. In a similar fashion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +35.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 739,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQUA is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.81%, alongside a boost of 26.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.41% during last recorded quarter.