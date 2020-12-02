WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $23.82

At the end of the latest market close, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) was valued at $21.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.82 while reaching the peak value of $21.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.37. The stock current value is $21.53.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Third Quarter Results and Updates 2020 Outlook. Post-Merger Results Demonstrate Extraordinary Earnings Potential In Company’s Platform. You can read further details here

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.26 on 11/18/20, with the lowest value was $7.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 22.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -3.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.45 and $22.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1254811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was 16.44%, having the revenues showcasing 18.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.01B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.62, with a change in the price was noted +9.23. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +75.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,747,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 1.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Technical breakdown of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.28%, alongside a boost of 22.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.10% during last recorded quarter.