Why is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) up 49.32% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). It is currently valued at $5.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.50, after setting-off with the price of $5.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.48.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Monarch Gold Corporation (“Monarch”) whereby Yamana will acquire the Wasamac property and the Camflo property and mill (the “Acquisition Properties”) through the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Monarch not owned by Yamana under a plan of arrangement for consideration, including cash and shares, of approximately C$152 million. In connection with the plan of arrangement, Monarch will complete a spin-out (the “Spin-Out”) to its shareholders, through a newly-formed company (“SpinCo”) of its other mineral properties and certain other assets and liabilities of Monarch (collectively, the “Transaction”). You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.02 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 49.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -22.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.23 and $7.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3109359 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 38.73%, having the revenues showcasing -10.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22B, as it employees total of 5091 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of +3.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,447,021 in trading volumes.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.87%, alongside a boost of 49.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.02% during last recorded quarter.