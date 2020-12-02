Uxin Limited (UXIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.73M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uxin Limited (UXIN). It is currently valued at $1.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.51, after setting-off with the price of $1.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.37.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in NPS indicates improving customer satisfaction and growing trust in the Uxin brand as the Company enhances overall customer experience and offers quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class purchasing services. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 08/31/20.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -46.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -57.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2580348 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -39.38%, having the revenues showcasing 39.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 420.80M, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1163, with a change in the price was noted -0.3600. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -21.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,424,746 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Uxin Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.97%, alongside a downfall of -46.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.68% during last recorded quarter.