Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is on the roll with an average volume of 31.38M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Transocean Ltd. (RIG), which is $1.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.105 after opening rate of $1.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.88 before closing at $2.02.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Transocean Ltd. Announces Amendments to Certain Financing Documents and Internal Reorganization Transactions to Resolve Allegations Contained in Purported Notices of Default. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it, Transocean Inc. (together with Transocean Ltd., the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries executed amendments to certain of their financing documents and implemented certain internal reorganization transactions to resolve the allegations contained in the previously disclosed notices of alleged default (the “Notices”) with respect to Transocean Inc.’s 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Guaranteed Notes”) and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Guaranteed Notes”). You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.28 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) full year performance was -58.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Transocean Ltd. shares are logging -73.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $7.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5543696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) recorded performance in the market was -70.64%, having the revenues showcasing 61.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 6600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Transocean Ltd. posted a movement of +13.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,300,607 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIG is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Transocean Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.67%, alongside a downfall of -58.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 201.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.60% during last recorded quarter.