TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.52M

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is priced at $0.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.81 and reached a high price of $0.8199, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.81. The stock touched a low price of $0.7715.

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0650 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/20.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was -34.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -62.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $2.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1583962 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was -59.43%, having the revenues showcasing 30.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.33M, as it employees total of 2600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6147, with a change in the price was noted +0.2752. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +52.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,225,327 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TETRA Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 123.18%, alongside a downfall of -34.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.85% during last recorded quarter.