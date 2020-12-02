Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) market price of $11.79 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) was valued at $9.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.33 while reaching the peak value of $10.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.30. The stock current value is $11.79.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Sequential Brands Group Announces Relaunch of Broad Review of Strategic Alternatives. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SQBG) today announced that its Board of Directors has relaunched a broad exploration of strategic alternatives available to the Company to best position it for success and maximize value. Such strategic alternatives may include the sale of the Company or the divestiture of one or more existing brands. Stifel is the exclusive financial advisor for the process. “The Company has successfully rationalized its cost structure and strengthened its relationships with key stakeholders during the past several months. We believe now is the right time to re-focus on the process of exploring strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our shareholders,” said William Sweedler, Executive Chairman of Sequential. You can read further details here

Sequential Brands Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.80 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $4.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) full year performance was -34.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -52.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.11 and $24.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2073194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) recorded performance in the market was -31.24%, having the revenues showcasing 54.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.83M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sequential Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.45, with a change in the price was noted +4.34. In a similar fashion, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of +54.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 478,569 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SQBG is recording 15.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 14.60.

Technical breakdown of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG)

Raw Stochastic average of Sequential Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sequential Brands Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.12%, alongside a downfall of -34.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.43% during last recorded quarter.