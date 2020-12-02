Reason’s why Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $12.42

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It is currently valued at $28.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.76, after setting-off with the price of $32.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.81.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Jumia Announces “at the market offering” Sales Agreement with Citi. Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, today announced that it had entered into an “at the market offering” sales agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citi”) for an aggregate 7,969,984 of Jumia’s ADSs. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. The amount of net proceeds will depend upon the market price at which the ADSs are sold. You can read further details here

Jumia Technologies AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.90 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) full year performance was 358.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jumia Technologies AG shares are logging -30.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1217.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.15 and $40.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8656847 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recorded performance in the market was 313.22%, having the revenues showcasing 193.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.30B, as it employees total of 4170 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.68, with a change in the price was noted +19.53. In a similar fashion, Jumia Technologies AG posted a movement of +263.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,904,319 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JMIA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jumia Technologies AG, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 313.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 392.21%, alongside a boost of 358.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -7.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 85.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 193.35% during last recorded quarter.