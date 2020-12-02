Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 33.71%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), which is $6.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.89 after opening rate of $6.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.07 before closing at $6.33.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Nano Dimension Prices $60 Million Registered Direct Offering. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the sale of 11,960,160 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $5.00 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $60 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, and pursuing strategic opportunities, including possible business combination transactions. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about December 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Nano Dimension Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.39 on 11/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) full year performance was 142.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares are logging -16.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1109.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $7.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6727599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) recorded performance in the market was 150.20%, having the revenues showcasing 298.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 534.51M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.78, with a change in the price was noted +4.21. In a similar fashion, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted a movement of +230.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,868,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNDM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nano Dimension Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.18%, alongside a boost of 142.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 108.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 298.11% during last recorded quarter.