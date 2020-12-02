Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.38%: What to Expect?

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is priced at $15.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.83 and reached a high price of $17.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.80. The stock touched a low price of $15.80.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -24.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.56 and $20.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2966818 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was 30.74%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.00B, as it employees total of 84830 workers.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lufax Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.74%. The shares increased approximately by 12.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.74% in the period of the last 30 days.