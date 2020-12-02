Li Auto Inc. (LI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 19.74M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Li Auto Inc. (LI), which is $34.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.35 after opening rate of $39.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.23 before closing at $34.86.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 47,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 additional ADSs from the Company. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -28.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.31 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17944879 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 111.79%, having the revenues showcasing 90.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.07B, as it employees total of 2628 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Li Auto Inc. (LI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Li Auto Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 111.79%. The shares increased approximately by -20.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.60% during last recorded quarter.