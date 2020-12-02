Here is why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recent weekly performance of 2.78% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) was valued at $100.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $98.69 while reaching the peak value of $104.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $98.52. The stock current value is $100.31.

Recently in News on August 25, 2020, Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry’s Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology. Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leading provider of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced an extension of their long term partnership with TSMC (TWSE: 2330; NYSE:TSM), the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, to deliver a comprehensive silicon portfolio for the data infrastructure market leveraging the industry’s most advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process technology. Next-generation infrastructure has never been more critical to the global economy. It’s what’s keeping the world connected, businesses running and information flowing. With this collaboration, Marvell and TSMC are advancing the essential technology underpinning this infrastructure to provide the storage, bandwidth, speed, and intelligence that tomorrow’s digital economy demands – with the added customer benefit of significant energy efficiency. Built in partnership with TSMC on the most advanced process technology currently in volume production, Marvell’s new 5nm portfolio will enable leading-edge silicon innovation for the infrastructure market. You can read further details here

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.30 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $42.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) full year performance was 90.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares are logging -3.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.70 and $104.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2227805 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recorded performance in the market was 73.60%, having the revenues showcasing 23.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 454.48B, as it employees total of 48602 workers.

Analysts verdict on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 83.42, with a change in the price was noted +35.40. In a similar fashion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted a movement of +54.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,948,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSM is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.09%, alongside a boost of 90.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.68% during last recorded quarter.