Here is why Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.45%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS), which is $0.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.848 after opening rate of $0.586 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.58 before closing at $0.57.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Neos Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. – Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT –. You can read further details here

Neos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 01/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.4501 for the same time period, recorded on 10/01/20.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) full year performance was -58.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -67.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5797795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) recorded performance in the market was -56.95%, having the revenues showcasing -2.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.22M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

Analysts verdict on Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6452, with a change in the price was noted +0.0100. In a similar fashion, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +1.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 624,562 in trading volumes.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Neos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.06%, alongside a downfall of -58.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.99% during last recorded quarter.