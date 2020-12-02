Here is why Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.42%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), which is $1.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.75 after opening rate of $1.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.57 before closing at $1.60.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Leap Therapeutics to Participate at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on December 1-3, 2020. You can read further details here

Leap Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1800 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) full year performance was 123.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -48.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1425636 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) recorded performance in the market was 47.32%, having the revenues showcasing -1.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.88M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8974, with a change in the price was noted -0.3100. In a similar fashion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -15.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 713,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.07%, alongside a boost of 123.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.79% during last recorded quarter.