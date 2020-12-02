Gear up for the change! Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) has hit the volume of 1475028

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF), which is $1.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.87 after opening rate of $1.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $1.67.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Contango Announces Private Equity Capital Raise. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of an agreement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors to sell approximately 14.2 million shares of common stock in a private placement. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the equity capital raise of approximately $22.0 million, which it intends to use to fund the purchase price of the Company’s concurrently-announced acquisition of assets in the Big Horn, Permian, and Powder River Basins from an undisclosed seller, and general corporate purposes. The closing is expected to occur on December 1, 2020. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Contango Oil & Gas Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5600 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.8400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) full year performance was -40.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are logging -60.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1475028 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) recorded performance in the market was -49.05%, having the revenues showcasing 16.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 309.05M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

The Analysts eye on Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Contango Oil & Gas Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6166, with a change in the price was noted -0.1900. In a similar fashion, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted a movement of -9.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 555,692 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Contango Oil & Gas Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.39%, alongside a downfall of -40.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.87% during last recorded quarter.