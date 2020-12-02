Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.77M

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is priced at $127.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $127.58 and reached a high price of $128.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $127.75. The stock touched a low price of $125.66.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next Generation Hardware. Next Level Audio, Visuals, and Movement Immerse Players In The World’s Game Like Never Before. You can read further details here

Electronic Arts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $147.36 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $85.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) full year performance was 26.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electronic Arts Inc. shares are logging -13.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.69 and $147.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2815309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) recorded performance in the market was 18.35%, having the revenues showcasing -7.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.12B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Electronic Arts Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.35, with a change in the price was noted -13.57. In a similar fashion, Electronic Arts Inc. posted a movement of -9.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,445,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Electronic Arts Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.89%, alongside a boost of 26.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.99% during last recorded quarter.