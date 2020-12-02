Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is on the roll with an average volume of 182.99K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT). It is currently valued at $0.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.8823, after setting-off with the price of $0.6993. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6802 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.70.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Dynatronics Corporation Participates in Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation participated in the Canaccord 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum, that was held virtually today. John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and members of the Company’s leadership team provided an update to investors including a discussion of recently announced structural changes and the Company’s plans for pursuing future growth opportunities. All meetings were held in a 1-on-1 format. You can read further details here

Dynatronics Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7000 on 02/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.5230 for the same time period, recorded on 11/11/20.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) full year performance was 10.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynatronics Corporation shares are logging -77.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1816381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) recorded performance in the market was -1.23%, having the revenues showcasing 21.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.18M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynatronics Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7361, with a change in the price was noted -0.0401. In a similar fashion, Dynatronics Corporation posted a movement of -4.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 346,883 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DYNT is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dynatronics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dynatronics Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.93%, alongside a boost of 10.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.56% during last recorded quarter.