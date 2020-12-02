Do Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) beta value of 1.06 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), which is $70.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $73.65 after opening rate of $70.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $68.55 before closing at $68.76.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, ViiV Healthcare and Shutterstock Studios unite to tackle outdated perceptions of HIV with ‘HIV in View’–a first-of-its-kind online HIV photography gallery. ViiV Healthcare and Shutterstock Studios today announced the launch of a new online photo gallery ‘HIV in View’, produced by Shutterstock in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare. The collection, curated with the support of people living with HIV, leverages Shutterstock’s global network of over one million creators to deliver a repository of high-resolution images depicting what it means to live with HIV today. Across four countries (the United Kingdom, Kenya, Uruguay, Portugal), people living with HIV stepped forward to be among the first photographed for this gallery, embarking on a shared ambition to help shift the world’s perception of HIV and move away from outdated stereotypes. From World AIDS Day 2020, the gallery will be free for all to access and use in projects, campaigns and communications* in the hope that it will increase awareness around HIV and break down barriers to stigma that still exist. You can read further details here

Shutterstock Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.65 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $28.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) full year performance was 67.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shutterstock Inc. shares are logging -2.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.76 and $71.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1236339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) recorded performance in the market was 64.27%, having the revenues showcasing 36.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.50B, as it employees total of 1116 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Shutterstock Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.46, with a change in the price was noted +33.18. In a similar fashion, Shutterstock Inc. posted a movement of +89.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Shutterstock Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shutterstock Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.39%, alongside a boost of 67.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.06% during last recorded quarter.