Do Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) beta value of -0.93 signposts another twist?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is priced at $1.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.95 and reached a high price of $0.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.95. The stock touched a low price of $0.92.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Obalon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1400 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.6200 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) full year performance was -49.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -43.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9163329 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) recorded performance in the market was -50.00%, having the revenues showcasing 7.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.12M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Analysts verdict on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Obalon Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8467, with a change in the price was noted +0.4340. In a similar fashion, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +62.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OBLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Obalon Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.77%, alongside a downfall of -49.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.95% during last recorded quarter.